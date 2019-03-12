Forterra down 6.5% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) reported Q4 net sales of decrease of 6.1% Y/Y to $339.2M.

Drainage segment: Sales $190M (-7.14% Y/Y); gross margin of 21.6% up by 430 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 17.8% up by 190 bps .

Water segment: Sales $149.2M (-4.7% Y/Y), decline was due to lower volumes resulting from significant rain; gross margin of 11.9% down by 210 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 10.7% down by 80 bps .

Q4 Gross margin improved by 170 bps to 17.3%; and operating margin recovered by 262 bps to 1.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $32.89M (+12.2% Y/Y) and margin improved by 158 bps to 9.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $27.19M; compared to $42.33M a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $35.79M, as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Income from operations $60M to $90M; net loss $38M to $16M; and Adj. EBITDA $170M to $200M. Company expects to use majority of available cash flow to initiate voluntary repayment of the term loan of $30M to $85M.

