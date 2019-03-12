MercadoLibre discloses equity offerings

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) files for a common stock shelf offering.

The e-commerce company plans to offer about $1B in common stock to investors.

PayPal has committed to make a $750M strategic investment in MercadoLibre and an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group has agreed to purchase $100M of Series A perpetual convertible preferred stock.

The company says it intends to use the $1.85B in proceeds to continue expanding its e-commerce platform, to strengthen its logistics infrastructure and to invest in solutions that further solidify its position as a powerful provider of inclusive end-to-end financial technology and payments solutions.

MELI +0.19% premarket to $482.00.

SEC Form 8-K