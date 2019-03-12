Akebia up 38% premarket on positive vadadustat data

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is up 38% premarket on light volume in response to positive topline results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Both studies, one in hemodialysis-dependent participants and one in non-dialysis dependent participants, met their primary endpoints.

Results from two single-arm trials in peritoneal dialysis subjects and hemodialysis subjects also support the use of vadadustat in these populations.

Vadadustat is an inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-prolyl hydroxylase, an enzyme that promotes the breakdown of HIF proteins. HIF is the primary regulator of the production of red blood cells. The body's natural response to anemia is to increase the level of HIF proteins.

The company will discuss the data during its Q4 and 2018 earnings call on Monday, March 18, at 4:30 pm ET.