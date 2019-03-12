Northern Oil and Gas +10% after strong Q4 earnings beat

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +10.3% pre-market after routing Q4 earnings expectations and oil and gas sales more than doubled from the prior-year period.

NOG says Q4 production increased 117% Y/Y and 36% Q/Q to 3.34M boe, with the average realized oil price per barrel down 5% Y/Y and down 25% Q/Q; total production for the full year rose 73% to 9.33M boe, which combined with a 28% rise in average realized oil price drove a 121% increase in oil and gas sales to $494M.

Q4 production expenses fell 26% Y/Y to $6.43/bbl, and the company forecasts production expenses of $6.75-$7.75/bbl in FY 2019.

NOG expects 2019 capex of $247M-$285M, resulting in forecast full year production of 34.5K-35.5K boe/day with high single-digit production declines in Q1 and growth resuming in Q2, Q3 and Q4.