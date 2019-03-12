Sterling sinks 1.1% after AG sees Brexit legal risk unchanged

The British pound drops 1.1% to $1.3023 after the U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said the legal risk to the U.K. of the revised Brexit deal is unchanged.

But he says the deal does "reduce the risk" of the U.K. being locked in the Irish backstop, which avoids a hard border in Ireland.

Earlier, the pound had touched as high as $1.3288 on news that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May secured legal changes to to the deal addressing its most contentious provision--the Irish backstop.

Previously: Sterling boosted by Brexit 'backstop' changes (March 12)

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP