Dick's Sporting Goods -2% after comparable sales drop

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports comparable sales fell 3.7% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 3.3% drop. Adjusting for a calendar shift, comp sales were down 2.2%. The retailers says comp sales gains were struck across key categories and double digit percentage increases in e-commerce and private brand sales were recorded.

Gross profit was 28.9% of sales vs. 28.8% consensus and 29.0% a year ago. Net income was 3.79% of sales vs. 3.77% a year ago.

Total inventory was up 6.6% at the end of the quarter on a planned increase tied to strategic investments to support key growth categories.

Looking ahead, Dick's anticipates full-year consolidated same store sales growth of approximately flat to an increase of 2% and full-year EPS of $3.15 to $3.35 vs. $3.35 consensus.

Shares of Dick's are down 2.36% in premarket trading to $38.00.

