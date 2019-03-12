Endra Life Sciences up 18% premarket following business update

Thinly traded nano cap ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is up 18% premarket, albeit on only 639 shares, following its 2018 results and business update released after the close yesterday.

Net loss was ($9.9M), operations consumed ($7.7M), cash balance at year-end was $6.5M.

Key milestones for 2019:

File for CE Mark for TAEUS system, an ultrasound device used to assess fally liver disease, in H1. Controlled market launch in Europe mid-year. Partnering with GE Healthcare on commercialization in Europe.

Update on human study of TAEUS in the coming weeks.

Collaboration with Western University in Ontario exploring the use of artificial intelligence in computational tasks related to TAEUS imaging applications off to an "exciting start."