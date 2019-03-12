BA -2.3% as Edward Jones sees near-term earnings pressure

Edward Jones has lowered its rating on Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold from Buy following the company's second deadly crash of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the past five months.

"In our opinion, the accidents may result in additional expense and some delay in orders, which, from a business perspective, could pressure financial results."

"Longer-term, we believe the outlook is balanced by the backlog of other planes (such as the 787), recent defense program wins, and the expansion of the services business... Overall, we believe shares are appropriately valued for longterm investors."