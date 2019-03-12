Stash to introduce "stock-back" credit and debit cards

Another fintech startup is creeping into banks' territories, Bloomberg reports; personal finance and investing startup, Stash, is introducing a credit card and debit card that will offer "stock-back" rewards, instead of the cash-back feature that many credit cards offer.

When you shop at Amazon or pay your Netflix bill using the Stash card, you'll earn fractions of a share of the companies' stock. If purchasing from a company that isn't publicly traded, you'll get fractions of a share in a related exchange-traded funds.

Stash will partner with Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), an existing bank, and hopes to generate a profit from transaction fees and gain more customers for its other investment products.

