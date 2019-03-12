Monster Beverage dips after BMO Capital warns on valuation

BMO Capital drops Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on a valuation call.

The firm thinks current valuation, both absolute (29X near-ter, P/E) and relative to peers may be as good as it gets given the cloudier growth outlook and dwindling likelihood of the long-hoped-for buyout of Monster by Coca-Cola. "We see limited ability to meaningfully exceed expectations and justify an even higher valuation multiple, given unfavorable sales/product mix and emerging competition at home as well as disappointing margin progression abroad," reads the analyst note.