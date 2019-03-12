MediWound announces leadership changes

MediWound's (NASDAQ:MDWD) CEO, Gal Cohen, has decided to step down from his position. He will end his term by the end of May.

Sharon Malka, CFO and COO, will be appointed as CEO, and Stephen T. Wills, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will serve as Active Chairman.

Prior to joining MediWound, Mr. Malka held various senior finance roles, including, as a co-founder and partner at Variance Economic Consulting, a full-service financial consulting firm, and as a senior manager at the Israeli member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).