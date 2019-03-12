Lipocine up 29% premarket on positive data on NASH candidate LPCN 1144

Nano cap Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is up 29% premarket on increased volume in response to positive 16-week results from an open-label liver fat imaging study of NASH candidate LPCN 1144.

The study assessed the potential therapeutic benefit of LPCN 1144 via magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), a non-invasive quantitative biomarker of liver fat content, in 36 hypogonadal males. 34 were evaluable (had at least one post-baseline MRI-PDFF visit). 62% (n=21/34) had nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), defined as at least 5% baseline liver fat.

48% (n=10/21) of NAFLD patients treated with LPCN 1144 showed NAFLD resolution (liver fat <5%) at week 16 compared to 28% (n=6/21) at week 8. All subjects who showed NAFLD resolution experienced at least a 35% relative reduction in liver fat from baseline.

A Phase 2 trial is next up.

LPCN 1144 is an orally available prodrug of bioidentical testosterone.