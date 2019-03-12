E*Trade February DARTs rise 5.6% M/M

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) February daily average revenue trades rose 5.6% to 298,395 from January, but fell 10% Y/Y.

February net new brokerage accounts rose 64% M/M to 29,992, and increased 13% Y/Y.

February net new brokerage assets were $1.3B vs. $0.7B in January and $2.0B in February 2018.

Customers were net buyers of $0.6B in securities for the month vs. $1.3B in January and $1.8B in February 2018.

Note: Y/Y comparisons are affected by E*Trade's acquisition of Trust Company of America on April 9, 2018.

