BHP rail crew applied brakes to wrong train before runaway crash

BHP rail maintenance crews applied brakes to the wrong train just minutes before the brakes of another iron ore train on the adjacent track failed, causing last November's $300M derailment disaster, according to a preliminary report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The incident forced BHP to suspend part of its iron ore railroad in Western Australia for five days and losing ~$4M metric tons of production; two locomotives, 245 ore cars and 2 km of track infrastructure were destroyed as the train was brought to a halt.

BHP says even if the maintenance crew had not made the blunder, it would have made no difference because they had been applying brakes for only a few minutes and more time was needed to apply enough brakes to hold the train.