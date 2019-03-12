CURE Pharmaceutical expands U.S. DEA approval to manufacture pharmaceuticals using whole cannabis plant

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) has broadened its U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license as an authorized manufacturer of Schedule 1 substances to include both cannabis plant extracts and synthetic cannabidiol (CBD).

This license allows CURE to take advantage of its latest U.S. Patent No. 10,238,705 for the extraction and purification of cannabis plant material, as well as subsequent processing of cannabis extracts for drug formulation.

CURE will develop and manufacture cannabis-derived and synthetic cannabidiol-based pharmaceutical products using its CUREfilm technology at its facility in Oxnard, Calif.