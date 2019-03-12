Choom signs LOI to enter US market

Choom (OTCQB:CHOOF) is entering the U.S. market by signing a letter of intent (“LOI”) to purchase an equity interest in a New Jersey based (the “NJ Company”) medical retail dispensary.

The Company also intends to enter into recreational cannabis retail upon legalization, which is anticipated in 2020.

Choom will receive a royalty from the NJ Company for the use of the Choom Brands. Choom’s investment in the NJ Company includes pro rata rights to maintain its equity interest on future financings.

The NJ Company is advancing on its retail store strategy in New Jersey with the intention of receiving licenses to operate the maximum allowable cannabis stores for medical and eventually adult use.