New operations chief at Inovio

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) appoints Jacqueline E. Shea, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive VP.

Dr. Shea, most recently served as CEO and COO of Aeras, the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing new tuberculosis vaccines.

Dr. Shea replaces Dr. Niranjan Y. Sardesai who now serves as CEO of Geneos Therapeutics, a spin-out of Inovio developing personalized cancer treatments.

Also, as a part of realignment, Dr. Mark Bagarazzi, formerly Chief Medical Officer, has left the company. In place of the Chief Medical Officer position, Inovio's newly formed Medical Council will oversee all clinical studies and medical-related reporting and monitoring activities and will report to Dr. Humeau.