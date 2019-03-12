U.S. Bancorp to selectively expand physical presence

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will selectively expand its physical presence into new markets, Vice Chairmen Terry Dolan and Tim Welsh said at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference.

When assessing new markets, the bank will look for attractive demographics and a growing population, single-product customer relationships outside its existing branch footprint, and opportunity to capture deposit share.

The presentation also stressed its progress in boosting its digital presence, showing its small business lending app and digital mortgage products as examples.

Previously: U.S. Bancorp Q4 beats as net interest income increases (Jan. 16)