EOG Resources commits to methane emissions targets - Axios

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has committed to setting targets to reduce methane emissions from its oil and gas wells, Axios reports, the latest move in rising trend of oil companies working with investors to increase transparency and address climate change.

EOG will set qualitative targets this year and quantitative targets next year, according to Jonas Kron, director of shareholder advocacy at Trillium Asset Management, which has been pressing the company to make changes.

EOG last year successfully lobbied the SEC to exempt a shareholder resolution to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, a similar proposal as the one EOG has agreed to this year.