First dent to Boeing's 737 MAX order book?

Indonesia's Lion Air plans to drop a $22B order for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max jetliners and switch to rival A320 aircraft from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) as a rift between the companies widens following this week’s crash in Ethiopia, Bloomberg reports.

Lion Air was already looking at scrapping the Boeing deal after one of its own Max planes came down on Oct. 29, killing 189 people, and the African tragedy has made co-founder Rusdi Kirana more determined to cancel the contract.