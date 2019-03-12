Neurocrine Bio's NBI-74788 shows positive action in mid-stage adrenal hyperplasia study

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) NBI-74788 in adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) showed a positive effect.

More than half of patients receiving NBI-7488, a corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist, experienced at least a 50% reduction from baseline in two biomarkers, 17-hydroxyprogesterone (17-OHP) and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), for 14 days.

On the safety front, NBI-7488 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to clarify a registration path for both adult and pediatric CAH patients.

Classic CAH is an inherited disorder caused a defective enzyme called 21-hydroxylase. This deficiency changes the production cortisol and other adrenal steroids leading to adrenal insufficiency, overgrowth of the adrenal glands and excess androgen levels. Outward symptoms include virilization (women develop masculine physical traits), hirsutism (women will excess hair growth), precocious puberty, fertility problems and abnormal growth.

Blocking CRF receptors in the pituitary gland decreases the release of ACTH which, in turn, decreases the production of adrenal steroids, including androgens, which mitigates the symptoms of CAH.