Financials 

T. Rowe Price February AUM increases 2.9% M/M

|About: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)|By:, SA News Editor

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.07T at the end of February increased 2.9% from $1.04T at the end of January.

U.S. mutual funds AUM rose 3.0% to $625B from $607B at Jan. 31, 2019.

AUM for subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products increased 2.8% M/M to $444B.

    Equity and blended assets AUM of $343B vs. $332B.

    Fixed income, including money market, AUM of $101B vs. $100B.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4B in February.

Previously: T. Rowe Price January AUM increases 8.0% M/M (Feb. 12)

