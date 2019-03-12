Disney, Fox set March 20 closing for $71B media-asset deal

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) have set an anticipated closing of March 20 just after midnight for their transformative $71B media-asset deal.

The companies said they expected Fox to distribute all issued and outstanding common shares of Fox Corp. to the 21CF shareholders at about 8 a.m. ET on March 19 on a pro rata basis, and that the acquisition (in which Disney gets Fox's entertainment assets) would then be effective at 12:02 a.m. ET on March 20.

The deadline for holders of 21CF common stock to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive in the acquisition will be 5 p.m. ET on March 14.