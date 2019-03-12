Alexandria Real Estate starts three-tranche notes offering

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) starts a public offering of three tranches of senior notes and will use proceeds to fund certain green projects and reduce debt under its senior line of credit.

Two of the tranches will be new issues, while one tranche will become part of the same series as its outstanding 4.000% senior notes due 2024, under which $450M were originally issued on June 21, 2018.

