Biogen to divest Denmark manufacturing unit for up to $890M

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has agreed to sell its Hillerød, Denmark-based biologics manufacturing operations to Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIF) for up to $890M in cash, subject to minimum purchase commitment guarantees and other terms.

The transition is not expected to affect the status of the 800 employees currently working there.

Fujifilm will produce Tysabri and other products at the site under supply agreements with Biogen.

Biogen will record an after-tax loss of about $130M - 150M this quarter (-$0.66 - 0.76/share) related to the transaction. The loss includes an estimate of $120M associated with minimum purchase commitment guarantees.

After the transaction closes, Biogen will directly manufacture products at facilities in Research Triangle Park, NC. A second site, in Solothurn, Switzerland, should be on line by the end of 2020.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.