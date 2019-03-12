HP Enterprise -4% as UBS downgrades on server-sales struggles

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is 4% lower premarket after a cut to Sell at UBS, from Neutral.

Growth in the cloud is likely to turn into a "bigger headwind" to on-premises hardware sales as it moves up from a 20% share, the firm says, and "the 15%-plus (average selling price) growth is unlikely to repeat as component prices decline." It sees a 2% decline in server sales for fiscal 2019. (h/t Bloomberg)

UBS trimmed 2019 earnings estimates and cut its target price to a Street-low $13 from $17, implying 18% downside.