Stitch Fix +26% as Wall Street firms hike targets

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is on pace to open at its highest level of the year after the retailer's Q4 earnings report is viewed favorably by investors and analysts.

Price target increases are rolling in from investment firms, including hikes from JPMorgan (to $30), SunTrust (to $43), Piper Jaffray (to $28), KeyBanc (to $40), Goldman Sachs (to $34).

Shares of Stitch Fix is up 25.88% premarket to $34.00 in a rally that could have some shorts scrambling for the exit doors.

