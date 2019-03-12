Hydro One faces C$885M charge as regulator upholds tax decision

Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) says it may suffer a one-time hit to profit of as much as C$885M after a regulatory review panel upheld a decision forcing the utility to share some of its projected C$2.6B in future tax savings with its customers.

The savings arose out of Hydro One’s 2015 IPO, which was followed by subsequent share sales that left Ontario's provincial government holding a ~47% stake in the utility.

The decision by the Ontario Energy Board upheld an initial ruling from 2017 that had determined some of those tax savings should effectively be passed on to ratepayers.