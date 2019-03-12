F5 Networks -4.9% as analysts eyeball Nginx purchase deal

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is 4.9% lower premarket after yesterday's post-close announcement that it's acquiring Nginx for an enterprise value of $670M, to some skepticism from analysts.

JPMorgan downgraded FFIV to Neutral from Overweight, saying the deal sets the bar "quite high in terms of delivering on growth and revenue synergies" as it changes a favorable position as a value investment to a challenging position as a growth stock. It substitutes execution risk on organic development with execution risk on integration and growth, a tougher swallow. (h/t Bloomberg)

JPMorgan cut its price target to $183 from $210, but bearish Deutsche Bank cut its target to a Street-low $110 after the deal, implying 32% downside.

Oppenheimer's more positive on the deal, but also notes heavy execution challenges and is staying Neutral until some of those risks are mitigated.