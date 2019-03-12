Boeing 737 Max 8 planes banned from UK airspace - CNBC

Boeing (BA -3% ) opens sharply lower following news that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has grounded 737 MAX planes following the second deadly crash of the model in less than five months, CNBC reports.

The UK authority says "as a precautionary measure, [it] issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace."

Singapore and Australia announced overnight that they were suspending 737 MAX flights, as well as Mexico's Aeromexico, Brazil's Gol Transportes Aéreos and Argentina's Aerolineas Argentinas.