More on KLX Energy Services Q4 earnings

KLX Energy Services (KLXE +5.6% ) reports Q4 sales increased 53% Y/Y to $143.9M, driven by revenue growth across all segments.

Sales by segment: Rocky Mountains: $43.6M (+19.8%); Northeast/Mid-Con: $32.7M (+28.2%); Southwest: $67.6M (108.6%)

On a product line basis, completion revenues grew 75.6%, production revenues grew 48.1% and intervention revenues grew 9.6%.

Gross margin improves from 19% to 22%; reports adj. operating income of $14.4M as compared to loss of $0.4M; adjusted EBITDA margin expands from 12% to 22%.

The company ended the quarter with cash balance of $~164M, with net debt of $86M

For FY19, expects revenue to increase by ~50% to ~$750M; forecasts adj. EBITDA of ~$190M with adj. EPS of ~$4.50

Anticipates capital expenditures of ~$100M, with return on invested capital of ~20%.

