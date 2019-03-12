Goldman, JPMorgan sew up lead roles in Levi Strauss IPO

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.1% ) and JPMorgan (JPM +0.3% ) snag the lead underwriter roles for the IPO of jeansmaker Levi Strauss.

As lead underwriters, Goldman and JPMorgan will also act as representatives for the IPO's other underwriters: Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Evercore Group, BNP Paribas Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC Securities USA, Drexel Hamilton, Telsey Advisory Group, and Williams Capital Group.

Levi Strauss estimates that its share of total expenses for the offering, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions, will be about $6.6M.

