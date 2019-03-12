S&P, Nasdaq edge higher in early trade; Boeing heavy on the Dow

Stocks open on a mostly higher note, supported by yesterday's buy-the-dip rally and today's U.S. Consumer Price Index report for February; Dow -0.1% , but S&P +0.2% and Nasdaq +0.1% .

Total CPI rose 0.2%, as expected, while core CPI gained only 0.1% - both lower on a Y/Y basis - which should keep the Fed in a patient state of mind.

European bourses are little changed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both flat but U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; Asian markets followed yesterday's gains in the U.S., with Japan's Nikkei closing +1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.1% .

In the U.S., Boeing ( -3.8% ) opens sharply lower after the UK joins Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and some countries in Latin America in becoming the latest countries to ground their 737 Max aircraft after Sunday's fatal crash; the decisions came despite the FAA issuing a Continued Airworthiness Notification for the plane shortly before yesterday's close.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by communication services ( +0.7% ), materials ( +0.6% ) and energy ( +0.5% ), while Boeing drags the industrial sector ( -0.2% ) to an early loss.

U.S. Treasury prices have recouped earlier losses and now trade higher following the tame inflation data in the CPI report, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps lower to 2.45% and 2.62%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.07.