Mortgage delinquency rate fell to 4.1% in December: CoreLogic

The percentage of U.S. mortgages that are in some stage of delinquency fell to 4.1% in December 2018, down 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic's Loan Performance Insights Report.

The foreclosure inventory rate of 0.4%--which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process--tied with November 2018 as the lowest for any month since January 2000. It's down from 0.6% in December 2017.

Early stage-delinquency, or mortgages that are 30 to 59 days past due, was 2% in December vs. 2.4% a year earlier.

The serious delinquency rate, or percentage of mortgages that are 90 days or more past due, fell to 1.5% in December 2018, down from 2.1% in December 2017.

