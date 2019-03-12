Intrepid Potash rises ~6% post Q4 earnings beat

Intrepid Potash (IPI +6% ) says that Q4 results benefited from strong potash sales, higher market prices for potash & Trio, and demand for oilfield solutions

Potash production decreased 6% to 114K tons, due to reduced runtime at Moab facility and reduced compaction at HB; average realized price increased 9% to $270/ton.

Trio production increased 10% to 56K tons, with realized prices up 31% to $215/ton

Gross margin increased from 9% to 27%; reported operating income of $9M vs. loss of 3.1M last year.

In February 2019, Intrepid agreed to acquire 51% undivided interest in the Dinwiddie Jal Ranch for $33.2M; the acquisition is expected to expand Intrepid's footprint and water rights in the Delaware Basin

Cash provided by operations was $11.3M

Intrepid prepaid $10M on its senior notes, lowering outstanding amount on notes to $50M; cash balance stood at $33.2M.

Previously: Intrepid Potash beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 12)