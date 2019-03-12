Momo +13% after Q4 revenue rise 50%

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) has jumped 13.3% out of today's open on Nasdaq after topping expectations with its Q4 earnings on 50% revenue growth and adjusted profits that jumped 22%.

Attributable net income (non-GAAP) rose to 887.4M yuan (about $129.1M) from 727.4M yuan.

Revenue rose 50% Y/Y to 3.84B yuan.

Operating income was 789.6M yuan (about $114.8M); aside from the healthy revenue gains, it was aided by other operating income that rose to 141.4M yuan from 92.6M, largely due to more government incentives.

In operating metrics, monthly active users rose to 113.3M from the prior-year 99.1M.

Paying users of live video and value-added service (without double-counting overlap) was 13M, up from a previous 7.8M. That figure includes 3.9M paying users of Tantan limited.

Net revenue breakout: Live video service, 2.96B yuan (up 36.4%); Value-added service, 722.4M yuan (up 272%); Mobile marketing, 122.1M yuan (down 15.4%); Mobile games, 25.5M yuan (down 44%); other services, 14.6M yuan (up 750%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 3.55B-3.65B yuan (up 28-32% Y/Y in constant currency).

