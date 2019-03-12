Airline stocks dragged down by Boeing focus

Airline stocks open weak again as the threat of disruption over the Boeing 737 Max 8 groundings internationally weigh over the sector. Before the Max 8 crash over the weekend, some safety concerns were already being raised by mechanics over working conditions. Then today, even President Trump is chiming in by tweeting that "airplanes are becoming far too complex" to fly. Still, the selling pressure arrives with the commercial safety record in the U.S. very strong compared to other parts of the world.

Decliners include Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.7% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -2.6% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -1.1% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -1.3% ), SkyWest (SKYW -0.9% ), Mesa Air (MESA -1.7% ), United Continental (UAL -2.5% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.3% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -1.1% ).