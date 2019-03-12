Shell to restart German oil refinery ahead of new IMO shipping rules - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4% ) has struck a deal with Dutch tank terminal firm HES International to partially restart a German oil refinery mothballed since 2011 in response to new restrictions on marine fuels, Reuters reports.

HES bought the 260K bbl/day refinery from ConocoPhillips in 2011 and converted it into a large-scale tank terminal facility with capacity of 1.3M cm, but the plant’s refining capacity was shuttered at a time when several European refineries were finding it uncompetitive to remain operational.

But new shipping rules by the International Maritime Organization that will cut the sulfur content in shipping fuel to 0.5% from 3.5% starting next year are expected to cause a massive shift in oil product slates from higher to low sulfur, refining economics are shifting and oil companies are finding creative ideas to meet the new demand.