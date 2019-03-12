Mastercard to acquire tech firm to reduce digital commerce fraud

Mastercard (MA +0.6% ) agrees to acquire Ethoca, a technology provider that helps merchants and card issuers collaborate in real-time to quickly identify and resolve fraud in digital commerce.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed; the deal is expected to close in Q2 2019.

The Ethoca network has more than 5,000 merchants and 4,000 financial institutions.

Mastercard plans to combine Ethoca with its current security activities, data insights, and artificial intelligence solutions to help merchants and card issuers more easily identify and stop potentially fraudulent purchases and false declines.

