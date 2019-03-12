ArcBest falls after BofA Merrill Lynch warning

ArcBest (ARCB -2.8% ) trades lower after a biting update from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

BAML sees ArcBest's fixed cost base as a continued headwind to meaningful margin improvement if freight activity is to remain subdued.

"We anticipate a 300 bp deterioration in 1Q19 Freight margins from 4Q18 and await evidence that ARCB can improve margins despite a softer freight market," updates the analyst team.

Shares of ArcBest are rated by BAML at Underweight and assigned a price objective of $34.