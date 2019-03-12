Boeing -5% as growing number of countries ground 737 MAX jets

Boeing (BA -4.8% ) sinks amid a mounting number of countries that have grounded the company's 737 MAX 8 jets; the UK, Malaysia and Norway are the latest, joining Australia, Singapore and several countries in Latin America.

Pres. Trump is out with a tweet on the matter, saying "Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly... Split second decisions are needed, and the complexity creates great danger. All of this for great costs and yet very little gain."

Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in, saying "The FAA should ground the 737 MAX 8 until we investigate the causes of recent crashes and ensure the plane’s airworthiness."

Boeing maintains full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX, and notes the FAA has not mandated action on the plane at this time.