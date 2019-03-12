Two former Goldman bankers banned from industry for 1MDB roles

Two former Goldman Sachs (GS +0.6% ) bankers are prohibited from the banking industry for their roles in illegally diverting billions of dollars from Malaysia sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Federal Reserve Board announces.

Tim Leissner and Ng Chong Hwa, also known as Roger Ng, coordinated bond offerings arranged by Goldman for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013.

Funds diverted from 1MDB were used for "the conspirators' personal benefit and to bribe certain government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi," the Fed alleges.

Leissner pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the Department of Justice in August 2018 for conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to commit money laundering. Ng was indicted in October 2018 on similar charges.

