Frontier Communications refinancing via $1.65B secured debt offer

Frontier Communications (FTR +1.5% ) is rolling over debt via an offer of $1.65B in first-lien secured notes.

The company will offer that amount in 2027 notes in a private transaction, and use proceeds to repay all indebtedness under its senior secured term loan A (maturing in March 2021) and a credit agreement with CoBank ACB (which matures in October 2021).

It will also amend its credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase, in part to extend the maturity of $835M of its $850M revolver to February 2024 from February 2022.