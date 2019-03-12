More on International Seaways Q4 results; shares rise ~9%

International Seaways (INSW +9.4% ) says that Q4 net income reflects the impact of a loss on vessel sales, including held for use impairment charges, of $2.5M.

Consolidated Q4 TCE revenues was $93M, +43% Y/Y and Shipping revenues increased 45% to $100.6M, primarily driven by higher rates

The company owns and operates a fleet of 48 vessels

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 33% to 46%; reports operating income of ~$25M as compared to loss of $79M last year.

Additionally, the company announced re-authorization of $30M share repurchase program for a 24-month period.

Cash was $117.6M, with total liquidity of $167.6M, including $50M undrawn revolver.

