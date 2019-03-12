737 Max roundup: What happened in the last 48 hours?

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday, killing all 157 people aboard the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX. It was the second crash of the aircraft - which went into service in 2017 - in the last five months.

Countries that have banned flights of the plane include the U.K., Singapore, Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman and Ethiopia. Europe is also planning to ban flights in a move that could trigger a global grounding of the jet.

Airlines that have grounded their 737 Max jets include Mexico's Aeromexico, Brazil's Gol Transportes Aéreos, Argentina's Aerolineas Argentinas, Norway's Norwegian Air and South Korea's Eastar Jet.

U.S. authorities and Boeing are still "investigating and collecting data" regarding the crash, but the FAA issued a Continued Airworthiness Notification and said it will not ground the 737 MAX.

Boeing is pushing a software update: "Safety is Boeing's number one priority and we have full confidence in the safety of the MAX. For the past several months and in the aftermath of Lion Air Flight 610, Boeing has been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer. A software enhancement will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks."

Stock movement: After falling 5.4% on Monday, Boeing shares are currently down 5% to $380.17/share, bringing total losses to over 10% since the crash.

How does the news affect Boeing's order book? Indonesia's Lion Air is reportedly planning to drop a $22B contract for the 737 Max. Other airlines, like Air Peace and Virgin Australia, said they have no plans to cancel any orders.

Analyst coverage: Edward Jones (Hold) sees near-term earnings pressure, but believes shares are appropriately valued for longterm investors. Buckingham Research also does not expect a meaningful financial impact to Boeing. Other commentary suggests that "lessons from history show that such accidents do surprisingly little damage to the business of selling aircraft."

Statistics: Boeing has delivered more than 370 Max planes to 47 customers, including leasing firms that place the jets with airlines around the world. The U.S. planemaker has also received more than 5,000 737 MAX orders from over 100 customers. The 737 MAX is Boeing's fastest-selling aircraft ever.

