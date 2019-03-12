Honda recalls 1.2M vehicles for a second time

Honda (HMC -0.1% ) recalls 1.2M vehicles in North and Central America from the model years 2001 to 2016.

The recalled vehicles are ones that were already included in the previous long list of Takata recalls for faulty air bags, but were found to have replacement air bag inflators that could still be dangerous.

Models affected include Honda Accord 2001-2007, the CR-V from 2002-2006, the Civic 2001-2005, the Element 2003-2010, the Odyssey from 2002-2004, the Pilot from 2003-2008 and the Ridgeline from 2006. Also covered are Acura luxury models including the MDX from 2003-2006, the EL from 2001-2005, the TL from 2002-2003 and the CL from 2003.