More on Kronos Worldwide Q4 results

Kronos Worldwide (KRO -3.5%) reports Q4 TiO2 sales volumes were 22% lower on Y/Y basis to 106K metric tons, primarily due to lower sales in the European & export markets reflecting reduced shipments, partially offset by higher sales in the North American market.
Production volume declined 9% to 136K metric tons, primarily due to increased maintenance activities at certain facilities, and implementation of improvement project at Belgian facility
Average selling prices were down 3% Y/Y.
Overall margin were impacted by lower sales and higher raw materials & other production costs; gross margin compresses from 39% to 28%, while operating margin is down from 27% to 13%.
Previously: KRONOS Worldwide misses on revenue (March 11)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox