More on Kronos Worldwide Q4 results

Kronos Worldwide (KRO -3.5% ) reports Q4 TiO 2 sales volumes were 22% lower on Y/Y basis to 106K metric tons, primarily due to lower sales in the European & export markets reflecting reduced shipments, partially offset by higher sales in the North American market.

Production volume declined 9% to 136K metric tons, primarily due to increased maintenance activities at certain facilities, and implementation of improvement project at Belgian facility

Average selling prices were down 3% Y/Y.

Overall margin were impacted by lower sales and higher raw materials & other production costs; gross margin compresses from 39% to 28%, while operating margin is down from 27% to 13%.

