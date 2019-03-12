KeyW rises ~7% despite Q4 earnings miss
Mar. 12, 2019 11:18 AM ETThe KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW)KEYWBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- KeyW (KEYW +6.9%) says that the company had a successful Q4 as it recorded revenue consistent with full-year guidance, adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations and paid down additional debt.
- Revenues of $126.3M, decreased marginally due to reduction in flight services revenue, two unplanned federal holidays and weather-related facility closures, partially offset by an increase in product solution sales.
- Reported operating loss of $0.2M, as compared to income of $4.3M last year, as operating loss included non-cash & non-recurring asset impairment expenses and slightly higher amortization expense.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin declines ~170bps to 9.5%.
- Issues FY 19 outlook, and forecasts sales of ~$510M-$530M, with adjusted EBITDA of around $48M-$52M; anticipates cash flows from operating activities of $19M-$34M
