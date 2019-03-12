KeyW rises ~7% despite Q4 earnings miss

Mar. 12, 2019 11:18 AM ETThe KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW)KEYWBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • KeyW (KEYW +6.9%) says that the company had a successful Q4 as it recorded revenue consistent with full-year guidance, adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations and paid down additional debt.
  • Revenues of $126.3M, decreased marginally due to reduction in flight services revenue, two unplanned federal holidays and weather-related facility closures, partially offset by an increase in product solution sales.
  • Reported operating loss of $0.2M, as compared to income of $4.3M last year, as operating loss included non-cash & non-recurring asset impairment expenses and slightly higher amortization expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin declines ~170bps to 9.5%.
  • Issues FY 19 outlook, and forecasts sales of ~$510M-$530M, with adjusted EBITDA of around $48M-$52M; anticipates cash flows from operating activities of $19M-$34M
  • Previously: The KeyW Holding misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (March 12)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.