Brazilian real gains 0.7% as inflation stays below target

The Brazilian real jumps 0.7% against the dollar as the country's inflation rate came in above most economist expectations in February but remained below the official target.

The IPCA index rose 0.43% from January, according to Brazil's national statistics institute. Twelve-month inflation of 3.89% remains below the 4.25% target for this year.

Economists are looking for signs of continued economic weakness that could lead to further monetary easing or extend record-low rates. Brazil's benchmark Selic rate has been at 6.5%, an historic low, for almost a year amid muted economic growth.

This is the last inflation report before central bank President Roberto Campos Neto's first monetary policy meeting later this month.

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ, BZF, UBR, FBZ