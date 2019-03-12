Shell seeking out shale deals, wanting to hike Permian production 30%/year

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4% ) is on the prowl for deals to boost its position in the Permian Basin, where it seeks to raise production by 30%/year from the current 145K boe/day for the foreseeable future, the company says at the CERAWeek conference.

Shell says it is already cash flow positive in the Permian Basin - “We’re very firmly in the black now and starting to return cash to the company,” Shell's U.S. President Gretchen Watkins says - while Chevron has said its Permian business would not become cash flow positive until next year while Exxon is targeting 2021.

Although Shell executives admit the company’s Permian position is too small for a company of Shell’s size and ambition, “we’re not going to jump into an opportunity because we need to bulk up the Permian,” says deepwater head Wael Sawan.

Shell also says it plans to become the world’s biggest electricity power company, as it spends as much as $2B/year on its New Energies division to grow in a power sector it envisions delivering 8%-12% annual returns, says exec Maarten Wetselaar.